SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal wildlife officials tracked down and euthanized an aggressive coyote Friday who had charged toddlers on five separate occasions while they visited the San Francisco Botanical Gardens in Golden Gate Park.
Officials with the San Francisco Animal Care & Control and the Recreation & Park Department had become alarmed by the coyote's escalating erratic behavior so they called in the federal wildlife experts to evaluate the situation.
"Federal officials acted after determining the coyote had become a serious threat to public safety," city officials said in a news release.
Officials said the coyote had been “consistently and illegally fed by people and had lost its natural fear of humans.”
"It saddens us that this outcome was 100 percent caused by humans feeding and befriending this animal," said said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care & Control. "We implore people to stop feeding wild animals."
Officials did not say if any of the youngsters were injured in the incidents.