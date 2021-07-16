ANGWIN (CBS SF) – A single engine airplane with three people on board crashed and caught fire in the community of Angwin in Napa County Friday morning, officials said.
According to the FAA, the pilot of a Beechcraft Bonanza missed the approach at Angwin Airport-Parrett Field around 8:40 a.m. The plane clipped trees and crashed south of the airport.READ MORE: San Francisco Bay Area Health Officials Urge All Residents To Voluntarily Wear COVID Mask Indoors
The conditions of the pilot and two passengers were not released by officials.READ MORE: Bootleg Fire: Massive Cloud Of Embers Rains Down On Firefighters; Blaze Grows To More Than 241,400 Acres
Napa County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Cal Fire, the FAA and NTSB were on the scene. No additional details of the crash were immediately available.MORE NEWS: Police Recover Guns, Thwart Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In East Oakland
More details to come.