SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With cases of the highly contiguous COVID-19 Delta variant on a rapid rise, a coalition of Bay Area county health officials urged local vaccinated residents to once again wear masks indoors in public places.

The measure, for now, is voluntary and follows in the wake of Los Angeles County requiring its residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The plea was issued Friday locally by health officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley.

“We are asking our residents to collectively come together again in this effort to stem the rising cases until we can assess how our hospital capacity will be impacted,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

“The Delta variant is spreading quickly, and everyone should take action to protect themselves and others against this potentially deadly virus,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss added.

In June, the Delta variants comprised 43 percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Delta variants are now responsible for 58 percent of new infections across the country.

“Out of an abundance of caution, people are recommended to wear masks indoors in settings like grocery or retail stores, theaters, and family entertainment centers, even if they are fully vaccinated as an added layer of protection for unvaccinated residents,” officials said in the joint statement.

“Businesses are urged to adopt universal masking requirements for customers entering indoor areas of their businesses to provide better protection to their employees and customers,” the statement continued.

Bay Area Health Officers will revisit this recommendation in the coming weeks as they continue to monitor transmission rates, hospitalizations, deaths, and increasing vaccination rates throughout the region.

In San Francisco, cases are rising among the unvaccinated. Black and Latino people are getting shots at a lower rate than others, and Mayor London Breed urged them to get the vaccine.

She said Thursday that every person hospitalized with COVID-19 at San Francisco General Hospital is unvaccinated and most are African American.

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton said the highest number of cases are in the Bayview district, a largely Black neighborhood, “because we are not doing everything we can to protect each other. This is a cry to my community. … We need you to get vaccinated.”

San Francisco has one of the highest overall vaccination rates in the nation’s most populated state. At least 83% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.