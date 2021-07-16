FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont arrested a teenage boy found covered with blood early Friday morning who is suspected of fatally stabbing his mother and seriously injuring his father, according to authorities.

On Friday, July 16, at around 12:30 a.m. Fremont police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence near the the intersection of Paseo Padre Parkway and Fremont Boulevard. Arriving officers located an unconscious adult female victim and a conscious adult male victim, both suffering from visible stab wounds.

Officers immediately administered trauma care on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The male victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he has been stabilized.

Officers determined the suspect was the 14-year-old son of the two victims. A perimeter was quickly established in the area, with Fremont Police calling in mutual aid from Newark and Union City Police Departments.

Within approximately 30 minutes of the search being initiated, Fremont police dispatch received a call from a resident approximately a mile away from the original crime scene, reporting a juvenile covered in blood. Officers rushed to the scene and safely took the juvenile into custody.

Fremont Detectives took over the scene of the stabbing. The investigation remains active with detectives seeking answers and further details regarding a possible motive. No additional details regarding the crime will be released by authorities at this time, police said.

As a juvenile, the suspect’s identity will not be made public in accordance with California law. Police additionally said they were withholding the deceased victim’s identity and are allowing the family to make notifications.

Fremont police thanked the Newark and Union City Police Departments for providing additional aid in the search and asked that community members respect the privacy of “the family, adjacent neighbors and anyone who might be affected by this incredibly tragic incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777. Tips can be sent via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.