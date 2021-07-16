SEATTLE (CBS SF) — As former San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman attempted to enter his in-laws home in an apparent drunken rage, family members were huddling inside, fearful for their safety, surveillance video and 911 calls have revealed.

Redmond police released surveillance video Thursday night and the 911 calls of Sherman’s attempt to forcibly enter his in-laws home on Wednesday night.

According to a police statement obtained by the Seattle Times , the former 49ers star entered a code to unlock the front door and got it partially opened, but could not get inside because of a second lock.

Sherman is seen on video ramming the front door several times with his shoulder. The police statement revealed his father-in-law stood on the other side of the door armed with a firearm.

On Thursday, King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed four misdemeanor crimes — second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The judge released Sherman from jail without bail, but ordered him to return to court on Friday.

The 911 calls revealed a night of emotional crisis for Sherman, known to 49ers fans as a calm, outspoken, intelligent voice in the team’s lockerroom.

Currently, Sherman is without a team for the 2021 NFL season. His contract with the 49ers has expired and he had yet to resign with San Francisco or sign with another team as NFL training camps are set to open.

Both Sherman’s wife, Ashley, and her sister called 911 between 1:40 and 1:50 a.m. from the Redmond home. The women sound fearful and begged police for help. They also give a chilling insight into the chaos of the night.

“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent,” she said. “He’s threatening to kill himself.”

“He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people telling them he is going to hang himself.”

While the operator tries to calm Ashley, she repeatedly says there were no weapons involved and he was threatening to confront police when they respond.

“He’s saying if police show up — please don’t shoot him is what I’m asking,” she said. “He has no weapons. He said if the police show up he will try to fight them.”

When the 911 operator asks Ashley how much her husband has had to drink, she responds: “Two bottles. Of Vodka and Hennessy.”

She can be heard begging Sherman — who played collegiately at Stanford — to stop as he attempts to drive away in his black Mercedes.

On her call, Sherman’s sister-in-law voices concerns about her children’s safety.

“My sister’s husband is trying to break into the house,” she tells the dispatcher. “He’s literally crazy, I’ve got a house full of children.”

Later in the 30-minute call to 911, she tells the dispatcher that everyone in the home had gone upstairs and hid in the shower.

According to a press release, officers were called to a home for a reported in-progress burglary and found Sherman trying to force entry into the home of his in-laws.

Police said Sherman attempted to walk away and fought with officers while being taken into custody, resulting in responding officers using a police dog to subdue him. Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe later said that both Sherman and the arresting officer were injured by the dog in the exchange.

Per Lowe, Sherman has a laceration on his lower leg/ankle as a result of a K-9 deployment. Lowe said a Redmond PD officer and a State Trooper — who was assisting in the arrest — also received minor injuries from the altercation. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 14, 2021

Earlier, police said Sherman was involved in a hit-and-run involving a solo vehicle, with Sherman leaving his severely damaged vehicle and fleeing on foot after striking a cement barrier on a SR 520 off-ramp.