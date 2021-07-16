SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – A homeowner shot a suspected intruder during an attempted burglary in Santa Clara earlier this week, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday after the homeowner reported a prowler at the back of their home. The officers also learned that gunshots were also fired.
According to the investigation, the people inside the home were awoken by the suspect pounding and kicking on doors and windows.
The suspect then broke a window at the front of the home, police said. When the suspect kicked open a rear door, the homeowner fired multiple shots at the suspect, immobilizing him.
Police arrested the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Spencer Olson of Los Gatos, on suspicion of burglary. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation, police said.