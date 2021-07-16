SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa arrested four people early Friday morning in connection with firearms-related crimes following a traffic stop.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, officers working in the area of Corby Avenue and Peach Street pulled over a silver Acura for a vehicle code violation.
The officers contacted the four occupants of the vehicle and saw a firearm at the feet of one of the passengers.
Police detained all four men and located three loaded firearms during a subsequent search of the vehicle.
Officers also located latex gloves and face coverings including a ski mask.
Kevin Lindsey, Jahreal Johnson, Colvin Gilliam and Aiden Loveless, all of San Francisco, were arrested for allegedly carrying a concealable weapon in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving known stolen property, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
The four men were taken into custody and arrested without incident.
