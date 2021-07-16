OAKLAND (BCN) — While the Oakland A’s and city officials still disagree on several issues regarding the team’s proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal, Oakland staff including the mayor are recommending the City Council on Tuesday approve a tentative financial plan for the park.

The disagreements laid out Friday surround affordable housing, how to pay for offsite infrastructure, and sources for the Community Fund, which would set aside money for things like workforce development.

City officials said they are targeting “30 percent affordability” for housing through both onsite units and offsite displacement strategies. The A’s have said they want a waiver for onsite affordable housing.

Despite the disagreements, Oakland officials including Mayor Libby Schaff, remain optimistic a deal can be reached.

“The Term Sheet (tentative financial agreement) put forth by city staff moves us one step closer to making the vision of a world-class ballpark a reality,” Schaaf said in a statement.

“We appreciate the A’s working with us to reach consensus on nearly all financial terms as well as continue to problem-solve between now and approval of a binding development agreement,” she said.

Meanwhile, A’s Team President Dave Kaval has reportedly said that the city’s plans still do not match team management’s vision for the Howard Terminal stadium, noting that the two sides remain far apart on both onsite affordable housing and the infrastructure tax financing districts to support the project.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Kaval said a vote in favor of the term sheet provided by Oakland is essentially a vote against the A’s waterfront stadium plan.

“We remain far apart and what was released today does not work for the A’s, lacks specifics and a yes vote on that is a no vote on the project,” Kaval told the Chronicle. “We don’t agree with it. So it means we have no agreement at Howard Terminal. Howard Terminal is our last location to make Oakland work.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.