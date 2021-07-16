VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Vallejo man is facing federal charges for after he allegedly flew to the Philippines intending to molest a teen, federal prosecutors said.
A federal jury indicted 79-year-old Balbino Sablad on charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and conspiracy, according to acting Eastern California U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert’s office.
Court documents said that Sablad engaged in sexual chats with the teen over Facebook and sent her at least $1,800 before flying to the Philippines in 2019. Sabalad also allegedly discussed with a co-conspirator his plan to sexually abuse the girl.
Sablad was arrested at his Vallejo home on July 1. According to jail records, he is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
Prosecutors said if convicted, Sablad may face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
It was not immediately known when Sablad would appear in court.
Prosecutors said the case was brought as part of a Department of Justice initiative called “Project Safe Childhood” aimed at combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse. Information about the project along with Internet safety tips for young people can be found at www.usdoj.gov/psc.