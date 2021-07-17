SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead and hit-and-run suspect at large in an early Saturday morning high-speed crash at San Jose intersection, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded to a traffic crash call in the area of McKee Road and 33rd Street at 2:32 a.m.

Investigators said a black 2015 Infinity sedan was travelling northbound on 33rd Street at a high rate of speed, running a red signal light at McKee Road. The Infinity struck a black 2007 Honda sedan that was traveling eastbound on McKee Road.

The adult male driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infinity fled the scene on foot and remained at large.

This was the 29th fatal collision and the 30th victim in San Jose this year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O’Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.