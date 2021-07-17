SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A pedestrian died early Saturday morning in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a San Jose street.
San Jose police said the collision occurred at 2:32 a.m. in the area of North 33rd Street and McKee Road. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from fatal injuries. The victim died at the scene.
A search was underway for the driver. No further information has been released regarding the driver or the vehicle involved.
At around 5:30 a.m., police reported McKee Road was closed in both directions from North King Road to North 33rd Street.
The incident was also the 11th pedestrian death of the year on San Jose streets.
Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.