SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman took to social media Friday, issuing an apology for reeling out of control and being arrested on misdemeanor charges while his family hid inside his in-laws home fearing for their safety.

Sherman, who appeared in a Seattle-area courtroom Friday, posted a message to his family, friends and fans on Instagram.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman wrote. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

The 33-year-old Sherman has played 10 seasons in the NFL — the last three seasons for the 49ers and seven seasons before that for the Seahawks.

Currently, he is without a team for the 2021 NFL season. His contract with the 49ers has expired and he had yet to resign with San Francisco or sign with another team as NFL training camps are set to open.

When officers arrived at the in-laws home, Sherman attempted to walk away and fought with officers while being taken into custody, resulting in responding officers using a police dog to subdue him. Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe later said that both Sherman and the arresting officer were injured by the dog in the exchange.

Redmond police released surveillance video Thursday night and the 911 calls of Sherman’s attempt to forcibly enter his in-laws home on Wednesday night.

According to a police statement obtained by the Seattle Times , the former 49ers star entered a code to unlock the front door and got it partially opened, but could not get inside because of a second lock.

Sherman is seen on video ramming the front door several times with his shoulder. The police statement revealed his father-in-law stood on the other side of the door armed with a firearm.

On Friday, King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai charged Sherman with five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

The judge released Sherman from jail without bail.

The 911 calls revealed a night of emotional crisis for Sherman, known to 49ers fans as a calm, outspoken, intelligent voice in the team’s locker room.

Both Sherman’s wife, Ashley, and her sister called 911 between 1:40 and 1:50 a.m. from the Redmond home. The women sound fearful and begged police for help. They also give a chilling insight into the chaos of the night.

“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent,” she said. “He’s threatening to kill himself. He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people telling them he is going to hang himself.”

While the operator tries to calm Ashley, she repeatedly says there were no weapons involved and he was threatening to confront police when they respond.

“He’s saying if police show up — please don’t shoot him is what I’m asking,” she said. “He has no weapons. He said if the police show up he will try to fight them.”

When the 911 operator asks Ashley how much her husband has had to drink, she responds: “Two bottles. Of Vodka and Hennessy.”

She can be heard begging Sherman — who played college football at Stanford — to stop as he attempts to drive away in his black Mercedes.

On her call, Sherman’s sister-in-law voices concerns about her children’s safety.

“My sister’s husband is trying to break into the house,” she tells the dispatcher. “He’s literally crazy, I’ve got a house full of children.”

Later in the 30-minute call to 911, she tells the dispatcher that everyone in the home had gone upstairs and hid in the shower.