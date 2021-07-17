MARKLEEVILLE (CBS SF) — A once smoldering wildfire exploded to life, growing to more than 6,600 acres overnight, sending a wall of flames toward the evacuated Sierra community of Markleeville early Saturday morning.

The Tamarack Fire started on the Fourth of July due to lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said it had been monitoring the blaze daily before it exploded in size Friday.

Evacuations were in place for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort. The massive pyrocumulus cloud stirred up by the intensity and heat of the blaze was visible to residents and visitors to Lake Tahoe as they awoke Saturday morning.

Pyro cumulus clouds. Photo taken from Tahoe Yacht Club last night looking towards South Lake Tahoe. Thinking of our neighbors in Alpine County. 🙏#Markleeville pic.twitter.com/aYOciFA1nW — Sally Gardner (@sallyjgardner) July 17, 2021

Fueled by extremely dry conditions, the fire — burning in mountainous terrain — grew from around 500 acres to 1,600 acres by 8 p.m. Friday and to 6,600 acres by day break, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest rangers.

Highways 88, 89 and 4 have been closed in the fire area. By 7:45 a.m., the blaze was 6 miles south of Markleeville and advancing quickly. At least three structures have burned.

“The Tamarack fire is moving fast and aggressively,” the Alpine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook Saturday, imploring local residents to evacuate.

The blaze also forced the cancelation of Saturday’s “Death Ride,” a 103-mile bicycle ride in the so-called California Alps over three Sierra Nevada mountain passes.

Overnight video showed flames covering the mountainside and at least one home destroyed.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials tweeted Saturday that “crews, equipment and a Type 2 Incident Management Team are ordered and will arrive today” to re-enforce the 50 firefighters currently on the line.