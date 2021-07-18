PESCADERO (CBS SF) — Firefighters all over the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of wildfires, as much of region is under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Monday.
Amid the preparations Sunday afternoon, a Cal Fire CZU station had a heartwarming moment when firefighters reunited a lost dog with her owners.READ MORE: One Dead, 3 Wounded In Shooting Outside Walnut Creek Nightclub
The dog was dropped off at Station 59 in Pescadero on Sunday, Cal Fire CZU reported on Twitter.READ MORE: Who's In? California Recall Candidate List Draws Confusion
Firefighters posted doting pictures of the lost dog on Twitter, asking for the public’s help in locating the dog’s owners.
Then they took the dog to a vet, who found she had a locator chip and was able to contact her family to pick her up, firefighters said.MORE NEWS: Megadrought Poses 'Existential' Crisis in California and the West
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed