WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — One person was dead and three others wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting outside a popular Walnut Creek nightclub.

Walnut Creek police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at approximately 01:37 a.m. outside the Spoontonic nightclub on SOS Drive near N. Main Street.

Arriving police officers found four shooting victims, one with fatal wounds. Three of victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not known early Sunday morning.

Police have not released any further details regarding the victims, a suspect or suspects and a motive behind the shooting.

Joel Tajada was among those getting ready to leave the nightclub as the shoots rang out.

“It was just a regular night,” he said. “When we were ready to leave, last call, everyone started to leave, but they won’t let us leave because there was a shooting.”

“By the time they let us out, everything had already happened,” he continued. “A dude was shot on the ground, the police started coming over asking if anyone one saw anything.”

The name of the deceased victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Walnut Creek police asked residents to avoid North Main Street from San Luis Rd to Second Ave due to the ongoing investigation.

Walnut Creek police were asking anyone has information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Gerstner at 925-256-3578.