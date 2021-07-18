SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Santa Rosa has been arrested after he allegedly threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday night, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said that about 9:44 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a road rage incident in which the passenger of the suspect’s vehicle pointed a firearm at the occupants of the other vehicle.

The victim was able to provide dispatch with a description of the suspect vehicle, including unique details about the car’s appearance.

With a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department helicopter overhead, a deputy located a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road and was quickly assisted by several Santa Rosa police officers.

Two men were detained, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds.

Investigators said Victor Arias-Contreras was arrested and booked into jail on charges that included: brandishing a loaded firearm in a threatening manner, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.