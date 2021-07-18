MARKLEEVILLE (CBS SF) — A determined band of firefighters battled the advancing flames of the raging Tamarack Fire early Sunday, keeping the blaze for entering the heart of the evacuated Sierra community of Markleeville as the wildfire exploded in growth to more than 21,000 acres.

The fire began as a small smoldering blaze ignited by lightning over the July Fourth holiday. While U.S Forest Service officials were monitoring it, the fire roared to life on Friday, quickly growing from 500 acres to more than 21,000 acres over the next 36 hours.

There was zero containment, but the rapidly growing number of firefighters brought in to battle the flames appeared to have save much of Markleeville after the fire nearly encircled the community on Saturday. The fire was advancing to the north away from the small mountain community.

The blaze initially overwhelmed the 50 firefighters who were monitoring the fire. By Sunday morning, the of number of firefighters had swelled to over 500.

Hundreds of residences have been forced from their homes in 14 small communities in the fire-stricken region southwest of South Lake Tahoe. Mandatory evacuations were in place for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village, East Fork Resort, Alpine Village and Woodfords areas.

Among those forced from their homes was Rodney Pryor, who lives in Shay Creek.

“They gave me a good couple of hours before they said, ‘You gotta get out now!'” he said. “So I got a whole lot of stuff into my RV. All my valuable things.”

While there were some encouraging signs in the firefight. Mother Nature was set to add a new challenge Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region starting at 11 a.m. Sunday and running until Monday morning. Dry lighting was also expected to rubble through the Tahoe area, heightening the wildfire threat.

Winds were expected to gust to 40 mph.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” weather forecasters said. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

At least two structures have been destroyed.

The blaze also forced the cancellation of Saturday’s “Death Ride,” a 103-mile bicycle ride in the so-called California Alps over three Sierra Nevada mountain passes.

Kelli Pennington and her family were camping near the town Friday so her husband could participate in his ninth ride when they were told to leave. They had been watching smoke develop over the course of the day but were caught off guard by the fire’s quick spread.

“It happened so fast,” Pennington said. “We left our tents, hammock and some foods, but we got most of our things, shoved our two kids in the car and left.”

Paul Burgess, who drove from Los Angeles to participate in the ride, said most of the cyclists he met were thankful to steer clear of the fire danger.

“They just said this is just how it goes,” Burgess said. “It’s part of climate change to a certain extent, it’s part of just a lot of fuels that are not burnt, the humidity is low, the fuel moisture levels are low, and … around the state, many parts of it are much like a tinderbox.”

For long-time residents, the flames and evacuation brought back memories of the 2012 Acorn Fire which burned through the area.

“Everything here has been rebuilt and this is the second time this area has been threatened,” said local resident Andrea Fierle.

