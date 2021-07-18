OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old boy and a woman were wounded early Sunday from stray bullets in a shooting near downtown Oakland, authorities said.
Oakland police PIO Officer Johnna Watson said in an email that a shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street near Harrison Street.READ MORE: One Dead, 3 Wounded In Shooting Outside Walnut Creek Nightclub
Arriving officers found the wounded teen and adult female who “appeared to have been struck by stray bullets.”
Both required hospital treatment. The teen was in stable condition, but there was no information released as to the condition of the adult female.READ MORE: Tamarack Fire: Firefighters Make Stand Outside Markleeville; Gusty Winds, Dry Lightning In Forecast
The incident remained under investigation. No information was released related to the shooting or suspect or suspects in the case.
The shooting was latest in a surge of gun violence on Oakland streets.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested In Armed Santa Rosa Road Rage Incident
There were 154 ShotSpotter Activations reported in Oakland from 7/5-7/11, up 84%, according to police. There were 69 instances of gunfire.