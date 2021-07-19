OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire erupted inside 2-story Victorian early Monday, racing through the structure and spreading to two neighboring homes.

A massive column of smoke soared over the blaze, visible for several miles even across the Bay in San Francisco,

Oakland Fire officials took to social media around 5:30 a.m. posting that crews were responding to the calls reporting a fire near 9th and Chester in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland.

At least three buildings have suffered significant damage at this 3Alarm incident at 9th & Peralta. This is still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/QfcWpQi1bp — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 19, 2021

Upon arrival, firefighters found the heavy smoke streaming out of the home and immediately began an aggressive attack to prevent it from spreading in the densely packed neighborhood. Still, flames did jump to a two neighboring homes, heavily damaging them.

The response was quickly elevated to 3-alarms as approximately 50 firefighters battled the flames.

The intensity of the blaze inside the initial home forced firefighters out of the building. They had to dump hundreds of gallons of water on the blaze from the outside.

A resident took KPIX 5, he was awakened by Oakland police officers pounding on his door, telling him he needed to get out now.

Neighbors said they have complained about squatters living in the home where the fire started.

There were no injuries reported. The fire has also triggered a power outage to the surrounding neighborhood.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation. A fire investigator was at the scene.