ORINDA (CBS SF) — Police action in Orinda Monday morning has prompted a shelter-in-place alert.
The Orinda Police Department said the activity was taking place in the area of Altamount Dr. and La Cresta Rd.
There was no official word from police about the nature of police activity. Local news blog News 24/680 reported a suspect in an interrupted burglary who was fleeing in a vehicle at a high speed crashed and a search was underway.
Police Action in #Orinda This A.M.: After interrupted burglary. Suspect leaves area at high speed, crashes, search underway in Altamount area.
Police urged to people to avoid this area until further notice. Neighborhood residents were told to shelter in place, lock all windows and doors. and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.