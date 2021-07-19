OAKLAND (BCN) — The Port of Oakland announced it has added 10 new electric trucks as part of a multi-million-dollar demonstration project aimed at reducing pollutants generated by its seaport operations.

The new fleet of Peterbilt “battery electric” trucks cost $5.1 million and were purchased using a grant from the California Air Resources Board, according to port officials.

As part of the project, the port also spent $1.7 million to install 10 charging stations at Shippers Transport Express, a port-based trucking operation.

“Getting these cleaner-running and quieter trucks into service is a major step in testing the feasibility of battery electric trucks moving containers,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.

During the roughly three-month project, port officials will collect emissions reduction data and monitor the trucks to determine how effectively they run while hauling fully-loaded containers.

The data, along with information from other emissions reduction projects, will be shared with other U.S. and foreign ports.

