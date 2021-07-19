REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of an armed carjacking in Redwood City over the weekend.

Around midnight on Saturday, a driver and passenger were parked in front of an apartment building on the 1400 block of Marshall Street. While the driver went into the building, police said the suspect approached the waiting passenger with a gun.

The passenger got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off heading southbound towards Chestnut Street.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., police in neighboring Menlo Park found the vehicle on the 3600 block of Haven. Police said the suspect then fled on foot into a nearby homeless encampment.

Officers from both agencies searched the camp and found the suspect hiding underneath a trailer.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Gerardo Santana, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and criminal threats.

According to jail records, Gerardo is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.