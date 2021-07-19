SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco on Sunday arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Sunday evening, according to authorities.
On Monday afternoon, SFPD confirmed that at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Seventh Street near Mission Street where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At about 6:45 p.m., officers located and took into custody a 41-year-old man as a suspect near the 800 block of Vermont Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said.
A police spokesman said the department hoped to provide more detailed information soon.
