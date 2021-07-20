EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A big-rig fire on eastbound I-80 in El Cerrito has snarled traffic for hours in the East Bay as crews work to clear the scene, according to CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at 3:24 p.m. after a big-rig caught fire forcing lane closures on I-80, west of Potrero Avenue, in El Cerrito. Four lanes were blocked as fire engines rushed to the scene.

Fire department activity on Eastbound I-80 West of Potrero Ave in El Cerrito. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 20, 2021

As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was still backed up to the Maze, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three lanes were reopened, leaving one lane blocked. At 7:48 p.m., 511.SF Bay tweeted that all lanes were open, “with residual delays.”

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound I-80 West of Potrero Ave in El Cerrito. All Lanes Open. READ MORE: Newsom Appoints Federal Prosecutor To Investigate Multi-Billion Dollar EDD Debit Card Fraud — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 21, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There was no word on any injuries in the incident. Video posted on Twitter showed flames coming out of the top of the big-rig trailer.

Caltrans has activated an I-80 Smart Corridor Incident Response Plan (IRP), which will direct some additional traffic onto local streets. An alternate route strategy, including incident response signal timing and trailblazer sign messaging was activated Richmond, San Pablo and El Cerrito.

The incident impacted traffic throughout the East Bay as well as eastbound traffic on the Bay Bridge coming out of San Francisco.

San Pablo Avenue (State Route 123) was congested from Potrero Avenue to Hill Street, as drivers searched for alternate routes.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.