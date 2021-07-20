SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car crashed into a through a fence at a San Jose apartment complex and into the complex’s pool, authorities said Tuesday.
The San Jose Fire Department said firefighters responded at around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a vehicle into a pool at the Heritage Arms apartment complex on the 1300 block of Fruitdale Ave.
At 1:29pm this afternoon #SJFD responded to reports of a vehicle into a pool on the 1300 block of Fruitdale Ave. Firefighters assessed the driver who although shaken, thankfully sustained no injuries. No one was in the pool at the time of the incident. All units cleared at 1:45pm pic.twitter.com/k1KTiQBTC5
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2021
The adult female driver of the was shaken up but otherwise unharmed, the fire department said, characterizing the crash as “accidental in nature,” according to a spokeswoman.
No one was in the pool at the time of the crash. Video and images of the collision show that the car crashed through a fence adjacent to a parking area and into the shallow end of the pool.
It was not known whether the driver would be cited.