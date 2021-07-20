(CBS Local)– Musician and entrepreneur E-40 a.k.a. Earl Stevens is a Vallejo, California native and he takes immense pride in representing the Bay Area in everything he does. The 53-year-old has created smash hits like “U and Dat,” “Function,” “Snap Yo Fingers” and also has a thriving business in the wine and spirits space.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with E-40 to discuss his childhood in Vallejo, working with Tupac, his love for the Giants, Warriors and 49ers and his wine business called Earl Stevens Selections, which produces its wine in Napa Valley.

“I was a very observing kid. In my earlier days when I was knee high to a fly’s eye, I was pretty much one of those dudes who would sit back and watch,” said Stevens. “I liked to watch older people because that is where you would soak up the most game. I was a quiet dude with lots of thoughts in my head. I was into sports and loved sports. I loved football, basketball and baseball.”

“I’m a fan of wine and I started off selling wine online, said Stevens. “I’m arms reach away from wine country Napa Valley here in Vallejo, California. I started developing my own product. Then I went into tequila. I tell everyone the proof is in the juice and it’s amazing and damn good. Then there is cognac and bourbon and I have Earl Stevens Selections sparkling lines.”

E-40 has been a recording artist for over 30 years and has been making music since 1988. While the artist has worked with many greats during his career, one of his most memorable experiences in the music industry was working with the late Tupac Shakur.

“He did so much in so little time,” said Stevens. “He died at 25 years old and he did so much and we had so much more to do if he was still living. I think Pac would still be relevant and everything, him and Biggie. It was just good times. We would still be there chopping it up talking about how his cases were going because he was always fighting cases.”

Today, E-40 is one of the most recognizable San Francisco celebrities at Giants, Warriors, Sharks and Earthquakes games. The musician has been behind home plate to watch the Giants win the World Series and courtside for many games during the Warriors dynasty. He is proud of his sports teams and also the life and career he’s built in the Bay Area for him and his family.

“I’m proud of my longevity and still being with my wife since high school,” said Stevens. “My kids respect me and they are in the business with me. I got them in the food and beverage and everything I got. I’m breeding them because they’re Stevens’ too. I’m breeding them to be another me. They do it all. I’m just trying to build generational wealth and become a dynasty in everything I do.”