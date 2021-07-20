DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Greg Knapp remained hospitalized in extremely critical condition Tuesday after he was injured when his bike was stricken by a vehicle over the weekend in Danville.

Officials said Knapp, who is now a member for Robert Saleh’s New York Jets staff, was stricken by a vehicle at around 2:50 p.m. near the corner of Dougherty and Bollinger Canyon Roads.

He was rushed to the nearby San Ramon Regional Medical Center and then rushed to the trauma unit at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. His condition Tuesday morning was not known.

Danville police have not released any details of the accident.

The 58-year-old Knapp was Atlanta’s quarterback coach for the past three seasons. Knapp spent nine years in various positions with the San Francisco 49ers including offensive quality control from 1995 to 1997, quarterbacks coach from 1998 to 2000 and offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003.

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, Knapp had joined Salah’s staff after the former 49ers defensive coordinator took over as New York’s head coach.

His family issued a statement asking fans to keep Knapp in their players.

“Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people,” the statement released by the Jets. He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater.”

“We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support – it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.”

Salah reflected on Knapp’s magnetic personality in his statement.

“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Saleh said. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”