WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Thomas Barrack, a close adviser to former President Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with a violating federal lobbying law after allegedly failing to disclose his work on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, the Justice Department said.
A seven-count indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging Barrack and two others, Matthew Grimes and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, for their alleged efforts between April 2016 and April 2018 acting as agents of the UAE.
Barrack attempted to influence the foreign policy positions of then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and later the incoming Trump administration, according to the indictment.