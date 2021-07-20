SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a missing 8-year-old boy who has run away several times in the past.
Le Michael Humphrey ran away from his home located in the 1000 block of Mission Street, at about noon, on Tuesday.
The boy is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He wears braces, and may be wearing blue glasses. He is considered at-risk due to his age and medical condition.
Police said Humphrey rides public transportation when he runs away and recently police found him at a BART station in Oakland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour tip line at 415 575-4444.