SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account on Monday, after she allegedly shared posts with misinformation about COVID-19.
Rep. Taylor was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after she shared a post denouncing mandatory vaccines for the military, saying vaccinations were responsible for thousands of deaths.
The San Francisco-based social media giant has a strict policy regarding posts about COVID-19 on it’s website.
"Content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter," it says.
Tweets in violation of the company’s policy may be deleted, or labeled misleading. In the case of repeated violations, accounts may be locked or permanently suspended.
Rep. Greene allegedly shared 2 misleading Tweets recently, resulting in the temporary suspension.
Greene, 47, represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District. This is her second Twitter suspension. Earlier this year her account was suspended over tweets about the Georgia Senate elections.
Former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter over tweets about the January 6 Capitol insurrection. He is currently suing Twitter, Facebook and Google over claims of conservative
censorship.