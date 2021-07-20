OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The City Council voted 6-1 in favor of an amended term sheet for the much-debated Howard Terminal Stadium project Tuesday, but the Oakland Athletics said the plan simply doesn’t work for them.

The vote came after hours of heated debate as pro-stadium union leaders squared off against housing advocates and Chinatown community leaders.

While the vote doesn’t guarantee the ballpark will be built, it does approves a continuation of negotiations between the the team and Oakland city officials.

Athletics Team President Dave Kaval — who had previously said that the term sheet provided by Oakland was unacceptable to the team — stated that the A’s remain at an impasse with city officials after the vote.

Council members amended the term sheet so that the developer and franchise would not be responsible for off-site transportation infrastructure cost projected at $352 million.

“This is not a term sheet that works for A’s; it is not the basis for our proposal that we agree with,” said Kaval at the meeting. “It is not beneficial to vote for something we don’t agree with.”

City officials and A’s team executives are additionally at odds over the affordable housing requirement included the Oakland term sheet.

Before the vote, members of the public commented on the plan.

“Please keep the Oakland A’s in Oakland. For the hundreds of people that work for them,” said an Oakland resident who gave her name as Norinne. “They need these jobs to get up every morning. We cannot lose these jobs. Wherever the A’s go, the A’s need to stay in Oakland.”

Some were critical of the team’s negotiation tactics.

“There is no example of a successful working port next to a residential complex,” said resident Margie Lewis. “The team is simply seeking to create a political crisis for the city and capitalize on the public fear that they’ll lose another sports team, and this is used to pressure elected officials for a quick approval of an unacceptable term sheet.”

Major League Baseball has already given the team a greenlight to exit from the San Francisco Bay Area with Las Vegas among the cities actively pursuing the team.

Negotiations have been ongoing over the last few days. The team insists a deal for a new stadium is needed to keep the A’s from relocating elsewhere. The team’s current lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends in 2024.

“I think that there’s a concern that they may vote on their term sheet, which really doesn’t have any specificity or detail, and I think that’d be really challenging because it really isn’t what we agreed to,” Kaval said previously. “We’re hopeful that they’ll vote on something we proposed or something we would agree to. If not, it’s kind of like a no vote.”

Workers and environmental and community advocates held a “vote no on the Oakland A’s” agreement rally Monday afternoon, saying it would disrupt operations.

“At the end of the day, this is a working port,” said Mike Jacob, VP and General Counsel, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association. “This is not a vacant facility behind us. We’ve been watching these trucks come in and out behind us. This is where we work everyday.”

“We’re concerned about the watercraft that’s going to be out in the turning basin. What are the ships going to do – stop?” said Susan Ransom with SSA Terminal.

“I want to keep the team here,” Mercedes Rodriguez, a longtime resident of Oakland. “The people that work at the Oakland A’s – I know them very well and they’re good people, but they should be at the Coliseum.”