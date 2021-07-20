VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A fire has broken out north of Vacaville Tuesday morning, threatening structures and briefly prompting evacuations.
The fire broke out along the 7000 block of Pleasants Valley Road shortly before 10 a.m. About five to 10 acres have burned in what was described as grassy oak woodland, according to Cal Fire
Vegetation Fire | 7046 Pleasants Valley Rd | Structures Threatened #PleasantsVallyRoadFire | 09:58#VacavilleDist
— Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) July 20, 2021
Around 10:30 a.m., the Solano County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation orders had been issued for Pleasants Valley Road from Cherry Glen to Foothill Road and west to the Solano County line. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after.
Evacuation Orders for the Pleasants Valley fire have been lifted.
— SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) July 20, 2021
As of about 11 a.m., Vacaville Police said there is no threat to structures within city limits at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story, more details to come.