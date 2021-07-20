WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Authorities identified the victim Tuesday in a fatal shooting outside a nightclub over the weekend.

Police said that 25-year-old San Pablo resident Lutfi Abbushi died after he and three others were shot outside Spoontonic nightclub on SOS Drive near N. Main Street at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said a gunman fired multiple rounds at a car leaving the parking lot. They said the car somehow reversed and backed into a light pole as shots were fired at the car occupants.

At the time, the tiny Spoontonic Lounge was packed with at least 50 people, according to witnesses.

“Everybody was having a great time. The drinks were flowing, the girls were coming, it was great,” said Rob Aryen.

First responders took the other three victims to a nearby hospital to be treated for their wounds. Their statuses were still unknown Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the victims and suspect had been in the club before the incident.

Abbushi’s death was the third homicide of 2021 in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek police asked that those with information regarding the shooting contact Detective Gerstner at (925) 256-3578.