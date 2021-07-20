RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) — When school starts up in the fall, the West Contra Costa Unified School District plans to return to 100% in-person instruction, district officials said Monday.
The new school year starts Aug. 16. The district's plan for in-person instruction is available at wccusd.net/return2school and follows state public health guidelines.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask in school buildings and physical distancing of 3 feet will be required where feasible.
District officials said they plan to focus on five areas during the first six weeks of the year, including relations between students and staff, student’s social-emotional needs, staff training and community partnerships, curriculum, and long-term transformation.
Starting next week, school district officials will hold information sessions on the plan for 100% in-person instruction. More information will be available at the district's website.
