SAN JOSE (BCN) – The San Jose Police Department sought help from the public Wednesday to identify the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

The suspect vehicle, a black 2015 Infiniti Q50 sedan with tinted windows and dark gray aftermarket wheels, was first seen in the area of the 1900 block of Alum Rock Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the police department.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to the area of McKee Road and 33rd Street after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving two vehicles, one of which was the Infiniti sedan.

A preliminary investigation found that the sedan was traveling northbound on 33rd Street at a high speed and, after running a red signal light at McKee Road, struck a black 2007 Honda sedan.

The man driving the Honda, who has yet to be identified until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office notifies his next of kin, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti fled the intersection on foot and was last seen near Anne Darling Elementary School.

The collision was the city’s 29th fatal traffic collision of the year, according to the San Jose Police Department.

People with information regarding the collision or the identity of the man driving the Infiniti sedan are encouraged to contact the SJPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

