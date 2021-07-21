OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on video breaking into cars on Lakeshore Avenue.

According to a release issued by OPD, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an male suspect was seen breaking into parked cars on the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

The department released cell phone video and a photo of the person responsible for multiple auto burglaries in the Downtown and Lakeshore areas.

The suspect who appeared to smash the windows to two different vehicles was wearing a yellow knit hat and a distinctive jacket that had the word “SUGARHILL” written across the top of the back.

“This brazen crime happened in the middle of the day, in one of our busiest business districts,” Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in the release. “I thank our community member who safely captured this crime in progress on video, and to those who called 911.”

The department also tweeted the video.

OPD requests assistance from our community/media in identifying a CAR BURGLARY suspect. Investigators have released this video of the person responsible for committing several CAR Burglary’s today, in Downtown/Lakeshore area.

If you have info. call OPD 510-238-3951 pic.twitter.com/AvUHHxYIrJ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 21, 2021

Police said they encourage anyone in the community to report all crimes.

Individuals with information on the incident are asked to call the Oakland Police Departments Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951.