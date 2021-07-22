DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers assistant and current New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died of his injuries days after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

The 58-year-old Knapp was struck by a car on Saturday near his Danville home at the corner of Doughtery Road and Bollinger Canyon Road and had been hospitalized in critical condition.

His agent, Jeff Sperbeck, issued the following statement, “Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven where he will be reunited with his Dad. On Sat. July 17th Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother.”

“Those of us blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one.”

Knapp was a longtime NFL assistant coach and was the Atlanta Falcon’s quarterback coach for the past three seasons. Knapp spent nine years in various positions with the San Francisco 49ers including offensive quality control from 1995 to 1997, quarterbacks coach from 1998 to 2000 and offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003.

The Seal Beach, Orange County native also had stints with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He began his coaching career at his Sacramento State alma mater.

Knapp coached 13 players who made the Pro Bowl under his tutelage, including quarterbacks Steve Young, Peyton Manning, Michael Vick and Jeff Garcia.

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, Knapp had joined Salah’s staff after the former 49ers defensive coordinator took over as New York’s head coach.

Knapp is survived by his wife Charlotte and three daughters Jordan, Natalie, and Camille.