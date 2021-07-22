SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in San Jose early Thursday morning.
San Jose police said the woman driving the vehicle was arrested following the collision at around 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Covewood Court in East San Jose.
The case was being investigated as a possible domestic violence incident and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
It was the second pedestrian crash in San Jose in the last two days. A pedestrian who was outside a marked crosswalk was killed Tuesday late evening in the area of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue after being hit by a car. The driver remained at the scene and alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.
It was the city’s 11th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021. There have been 30 fatal vehicle collisions in San Jose this year, and 31 victims.