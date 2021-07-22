SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A shooting overnight in San Jose sent a man to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.
The shooting happened along the 14000 block of Lucian Ave. in an unincorporated part of East San Jose's Alum Rock District just north of McKee Road.
Ths Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 12:09 a.m. to the scene and found a man with a single gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.
No information on a suspect was available and no other details were disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500 or the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.