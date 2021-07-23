TWAIN, Plumas County (CBS SF) — The Dixie Fire, raging through bone-dry timber and brush in Plumas and Butte counties, grew to nearly 143,000 acres overnight with flames from spot fire threating the community of Twain and transmission lines from the Caribou hydroelectric facility.

During his Friday morning briefing, Cal Fire Operation chief Mike Wink said the spot fire exploded in growth on Thursday. It was well over 1,000 acres and growing rapidly.

“That spot fire outpaced all our modeling,” he said. “It took what we thought it would do in eight hours. It tripled that in two hours.”

Wink also said the flames had reached the transmission lines from the Caribou hydroelectric facility. The main fire had grown to more than 143,000 acres and was just 18 percent contained by Friday morning.

Almost 4,000 personnel are assigned to the fire. At least eight of the 1,510 structures threatened by the fire have been destroyed.

DIXIE FIRE:

The rapidly expanded fire zone prompted the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office to issue new evacuation orders Thursday evening for a portion of Chandler Road from Hwy 70 at Chandler Road west to Oakland Camp. Residents were advised to leave the area immediately eastbound to 59 Bell Lane in Quincy.

Earlier Thursday afternoon a mandatory evacuation order was issued for Greenville, Crescent Mills and the area around the Round Valley Reservoir. That order also covered Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls, Long Valley (west of Round Valley) and Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls to the Hwy 70/89 Junction as well as Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road north to the Hwy 70/89 Junction and everything on the western side of Hwy 70 including Butterfly Valley and Black Hawk.

On social media, posters said homes had burned in the Butterfly Valley area.

Firefighters were facing another day of difficult weather conditions.

“That critical pattern (of weather) is going to worsen over the next couple days,” said Cal Fire meteorologist Julia Ruthford at a Thursday night briefing. “We are looking for a ridge of high pressure building in from the Great Basin. That’s going to bring some significant warming over the next two days. Conditions will be getting drier than they are right now. Temperatures will increase 3-5 degrees (on Friday) and then increase more on Saturday. Saturday is going to be the hottest day of the week.”

On both Friday and Saturday night, the winds will shift to the northeast as the famed ‘Jarbo Winds’ howl through the fire zone. The Feather River Canyon is well-known for high winds and these are named after the nearby Jarbo Gap.

“Those are going to be enhanced because of the high temperatures down on the valleys,” Ruthford said. “The gusts will be in 25-35 mph range.”

Chris Waters, a Cal Fire fire behaviorist, said the fuels in the area were at historically dry levels for July.

“We are at conditions we would not see until late September or October…right now we are in mid-July,” he said. “That means that all these fuels that are on the ground, particularly the large dead fuels, are already at critical levels and fully available to burn unimpeded.”