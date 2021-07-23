SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Monterey Highway in San Jose has been identified as 65-year-old homeless man David Sandoval, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Sandoval was walking in the southbound lanes of Monterey Highway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the scene at around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Curtner Avenue and Monterey Road.

Upon arriving, Sandoval was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The cause of death included multiple blunt force injuries and multiple fractures of the hip, pelvis and extremities, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Chevrolet driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The area of the collision remained closed for investigation until early Wednesday morning.

Sandoval’s death marked the city’s 30th traffic fatality and the 11th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021 on San Jose city streets, according to police.

