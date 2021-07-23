SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose police are seeking the driver of a red SUV that struck and killed a woman walking across the Tully Road thoroughfare early Friday morning.

Officers responded shortly before 1:40 a.m. to a collision reported between a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue.

Investigators determined the woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of Tully outside of a marked crosswalk when an early 2000s red SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck her, police said.

She was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there. The driver fled in the vehicle and remained at large later Friday morning.

It was the third pedestrian crash in San Jose in just over three days. On Thursday, man suffered life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in East San Jose in what police say may be a domestic violence incident.

Late Tuesday evening, a man was killed in the area of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue after being hit by a car. The driver remained at the scene and alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.

Friday’s incident was the city’s 12th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021. There have been 31 fatal vehicle collisions in San Jose this year, and 32 victims.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision, the 31st on San Jose’s streets in 2021, is asked to call Detective Bowen of the Police Department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

