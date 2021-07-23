BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain Friday morning in Burlingame, the agency said.
The incident happened at about 6:06 a.m. at the train control point at Trousdale Ave. in Burlingame. Caltrain said the person was trespassing on the tracks when a southbound #206 train struck the person.
Trains were stopped in the area following the collision and service restarted about an hour later at reduced speeds, Caltrain said.
Southbound trains #218 and #222 will be combined and make both trains’ scheduled stops from San Francisco to San Jose.
Further details about the collision were not available. It was Caltrain's fifth fatality of 2021.