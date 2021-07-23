SAN MARTIN (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Martin were able to contain a brush fire burning near New Avenue Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit Twitter account posted about the vegetation fire shortly before 3 p.m., saying it was approximately six acres and crews were making good progress.
Air support was called in to help battle the fire, officials said.
Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of New Avenue in the community of San Martin (Santa Clara County). Aircraft at scene reporting 6 acres and crews making good progress. #Newfire pic.twitter.com/bMDF1Wv1Jd
About 15 minutes later, fire officials said forward progress on the fire had already been stopped. Air tactical and air tankers that had responded to the fire were released.
Cal Fire said crews would remain on scene scene extinguishing hot spots.