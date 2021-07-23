WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Police in Walnut Creek have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and wounded three others outside a nightclub last weekend.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jose Casillas-Flores of Brentwood, was arrested during a traffic stop, police said. A search of his home yielded a handgun and ammunition.

According to officers, the suspect opened fire on four people near SOS Drive and Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, outside the Spoontonic Lounge. Lutfi Abbushi, a 25-year-old from San Pablo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

Witnesses told KPIX 5 that the gunman fired multiple rounds at a car leaving the parking lot. They said the car somehow reversed and backed into a light pole as shots were fired at the car occupants.

Customers said the small lounge was packed at the time.

“Everybody was having a great time. The drinks were flowing, the girls were coming, it was great,” said customer Rob Aryen.

Club-goers said that more than 50 people were dancing and drinking inside. Many customers said they were going out for the first time since the COVID lockdown.

Joel Tajada was among those getting ready to leave the nightclub as the shots rang out.

“It was just a regular night,” he said. “When we were ready to leave, last call, everyone started to leave but they won’t let us leave because there was a shooting.”

“By the time they let us out, everything had already happened,” he continued. “A dude was shot on the ground, the police started coming over asking if anyone saw anything.”

Owner Ajit Ahluwalia released a statement that read “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this — we hate any kind of violence, especially one that’s in our community. Our prayers are with the family of the victim and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement on anything they need.”

Police confirmed that the victims and suspect were customers of the club. It is the third homicide in Walnut Creek so far this year.

There are no additional suspects, police said. The case is being presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review.