WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Police in Walnut Creek on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and wounded three others last weekend.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jose Casillas-Flores of Brentwood, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, police said. A search of his home yielded a handgun and ammunition.

According to officers, Casillas-Flores is suspected of opening fire on four people near the intersection of SOS Drive and Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Lutfi Abbushi, a 25-year-old from San Pablo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation, though police said there are no additional outstanding suspects in the shooting.

Witnesses told KPIX 5 that the gunman fired multiple rounds at a car leaving the parking lot of a business on that block. They said the car somehow reversed and backed into a light pole as shots were fired at the car occupants.

Customers said the nearby Spoontonic Lounge was packed at the time.

“Everybody was having a great time. The drinks were flowing, the girls were coming, it was great,” said customer Rob Aryen.

Club-goers said that more than 50 people were dancing and drinking inside. Many customers said they were going out for the first time since the COVID lockdown.

Joel Tajada was among those getting ready to leave the nightclub as the shots rang out.

“It was just a regular night,” he said. “When we were ready to leave, last call, everyone started to leave but they won’t let us leave because there was a shooting.”

“By the time they let us out, everything had already happened,” he continued. “A dude was shot on the ground, the police started coming over asking if anyone saw anything.”

Owner Ajit Ahluwalia released a statement that read “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this — we hate any kind of violence, especially one that’s in our community. Our prayers are with the family of the victim and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement on anything they need.”

Police confirmed that the victims and suspect were customers of the club. It is the third homicide in Walnut Creek so far this year.

The case is being presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review.