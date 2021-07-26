FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A report of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a train turned into a juvenile murder case, according to police in Fairfield.
Police received the call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, instructing officers to go to the railroad tracks behind State Street. There, police found a 14-year-old Fairfield resident who had suffered gunshot wounds to his body. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: UPDATE: Winds Stoke Massive, Still-Growing Dixie Fire in Northern California
An investigation lead to the arrest of another 14-year-old male, who was booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall on charges of murder and “other weapons-related offenses.”READ MORE: Former California Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed In Oakland's Jack London District
The victim’s family has asked that his name not be released.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as they grieve his loss,” police said in a statement.MORE NEWS: KPIX 5 Exclusive: Older Concrete Buildings in San Francisco Raise Earthquake Concerns
Meantime, police said the incident does not appear to be gang-related, and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.