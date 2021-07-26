FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police are still on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who killed an elderly man out of Livermore on June 30th, leaving his family heartbroken.

The victim’s only child, 24-year-old Howard Sham, said he is dealing with a huge loss and a tremendous financial burden. He is pleading for the hit-and run driver to come forward.

Allen Sham was a 69-year-old father and husband, who died one week after he was hit by a car on Peralta Avenue near Dusterberry Way before 10:30 pm.

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect’s dark-colored sedan, seen in a surveillance photo. It may have moderate damage to its front bumper, engine hood or windshield area.

“I think I’m more angry than sad, cause someone just hit and ran, you know?” said Sham. “What kind of person just does that…that’s my question, what if it was their dad?”

Howard Sham lives in San Diego, where he’s taking a gap year during college to work. He says before his dad lost his job years ago, he worked as a handyman and a mechanic.

“He was hardworking,” said Sham. “I mean even when he didn’t have a job, he would still try to find ways to make money and help out. I just know he was doing his best.”

Fremont police say at the time of the crash, Sham was pushing a cart full of recyclables and personal items. After the collision, the car stopped briefly but the driver did not make any attempt to check on Sham after hitting him from behind.

Sham said his dad may have been collecting cans for cash.

Sham’s mother suffered a stroke at the start of the pandemic and is now in a nursing home. He started a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of his father’s funeral and pay for his mother’s medical bills.

While police are still looking for investigative leads, a Fremont resident said it’s not uncommon to see accidents on that portion of the road.

“The speed limit is 25, nobody go 35,” said Thillaivel Ranganathan. “Average speed is 45-55 miles per hour.”