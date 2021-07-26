TULARE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A new wildfire was burning in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
The fire had reportedly burned at least acres in the area of Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive, northeast of Springville.
Cal Fire and the Sequoia National Forest had a unified command in the firefight with ten additional engines requested, according to the forest service.
New Incident: #ParkFire off Balch Park Rd and Bear Creek Dr, northeast of Springville in Tulare county is 50 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_TUU and @sequoiaforest https://t.co/Dg4GX0mTWM pic.twitter.com/8RidRjKbRF
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 26, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.