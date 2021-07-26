CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
TULARE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A new wildfire was burning in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire had reportedly burned at least acres in the area of Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive, northeast of Springville.

Cal Fire and the Sequoia National Forest had a unified command in the firefight with ten additional engines requested, according to the forest service.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.