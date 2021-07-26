LE CENTER, Minn. (CBS SF/AP) — At least two Piedmont residents were among the victims killed in a deadly weekend two-vehicle collision in south central Minnesota.
According to sheriff's officials, seven people from California were in a Ford Expedition that collided with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County at an intersection in Sharon Township about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says four people in the Expedition were killed and three passengers in the SUV were injured, as was the driver of the pickup.
The SUV driver, 54-year-old John St. John, of Piedmont, 56-year-old Jill St. John, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy died in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.
A 41-year-old female passenger and two boys, ages 15 and 9, were injured and taken to hospitals. The 41-year-old pickup driver, the only one in his vehicle, was taken to a Mankato hospital.
The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash, which happened about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul.